Your Guy Finally Said The ‘L’ Word: 7 Ways To Know If He Really Means It

It can be hard to know if the guy you’re with loves you or loves you not. From my own experience and the women I coach, a few things makes it difficult to know if he loves you:

your definition and experience of love is different from his

your expectations that love has to be a certain way

your insecurities get in the way of seeing things clearly

and his words, behaviors and actions are contradicting, causing you to doubt his feelings for you.

So, how can you tell if the guy you’re with truly loves you or loves you not? If he exhibits these 7 signs, he most likely loves you.

1. He Treats You Well

A guy who loves you is considerate of your feelings, needs and desires. He makes them as important as his desires and needs. He is concerned with your well-being and will do things to make your life better, sometimes going out of his way to do so. Not only does he treat you well, he is also good to your family and friends.

2. He Is Generous With His Time

He doesn’t let too much time go by without seeing you. When he is available, he wants to be with you and chooses to spend his time with you. If you’re in a long distance relationship, he is spending time with you whenever your schedules allow. And you are together during major holidays such as Valentine’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

3. He Makes You A Priority

You are at the forefront of his mind and he maintains contact in between the times you see each other. He considers you when making decisions and is considerate about doing things you want to do. When speaking, he uses “we” instead of “I”, and includes you in his future plans.

4. He Cares For You

A guy who loves you is genuinely happy for you when good things happen to you. He is compassionate when you’re going through challenges. This guy is there for you in the good and not so good times. He thinks about you and surprises you with tokens of affection outside of your birthday, Christmas and Valentine’s Day. He will also challenge you by calling you out on stuff to help you become a better person.

