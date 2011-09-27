Does Facebook Know You Better Than You Know Yourself?

People have been up in arms over the recent changes toFacebook such as the new real-time “ticker” at the top right of yourFacebookprofile (Uh, hello! The reason I hide that activity from my profile is because I don’t want people to know my every move.) While most of us are wondering why these things were necessary to begin with, those of you who were sincerely pissed off — hold onto your hats.

Pete Cashmore, founder and CEO ofMashable, corresponds forCNN to report these upcoming changes include a complete “redesign” of the profile page. (Let your ensuing outrage begin…now.)

With such a vehemently negative response to the changes thus far why wouldZuckerberg risk losing any number of his 800 million users? Perhaps he knows better (as usual)?

The good news is it seems certain the profile change will be optional at first to avoid a potential mass exodus — thenew format called “FacebookTimeline” has been called “radical” by many includingCashmore, a tech expert who thrives on trying new things.

So what will this “Timeline” look like, you ask? Just as the title sounds, the new format takes your existing information, photos, check-in’s, conversations and creates a digital scrapbook documenting your ENTIRE life, all the way back to your birth. It’s quite scary not to mention invasive, especially since last time I checked no one asked for this change.

Do you want Facebook to become”a record of your existence” as Cashmore calls it? Remember this will include high and low points—if you are aninteractiveover-sharer rest assured that information is getting plugged into aFacebookalgorithm in order for Facebook “blow-up your spot,” as they say.

OurStyleCaster Branded Content Producer PatrickBiesemans tried “Timeline” last week and promptly called it “GROSS” claiming he would have to quit if this was the new format. Most of us do not need to share all of that with our supposed “friends” which is really a network of people collected to propagate information, touch base with coworkers and contacts, re-connect with loved ones and make ex’sjealous.

I don’t need Facebook to go into my account and scientifically calculate themoments it feels have resonance. I can handle that all by myself, thank-you very much. Nor do I want anything to do with “an algorithm that comes eerily close to emulating human memory; perhaps the first algorithm to spark such a deep emotional response.”

But it seems we don’t have a choice in the matter. The plans are in place for whatZuckerberg calls, “the heart of yourFacebookexperience completely re-thought from the ground up.” I’m sure we’ll all hate it, but perhaps we will soon change our minds asCashmoredid? He advises:

“You’ll realize thatFacebookhas unleashed something so remarkable that you didn’t even recognize it at first: A meaningful social network. And like any other groundbreaking technology — the PC, thesmartphone, theiPad– you’ll wonder why life wasn’t always this way, and how you got by without it.”

I’m not sure about that. But on the bright side perhaps this will allow a NEW social network to finally break the Facebook monopoly? I’m game for a newbie!