Does Anna Wintour Have A Winning Sense Of Humor?

Anna Wintour might have the best poker face in the business, but on the rare occasion that she does crack a smile, we’re always left wondering: Is the editrix really as icy as she seems? My guess is yes, but according to Vogue UK, she might have a funny bone hidden somewhere underneath her perfect bob, sunglasses and gigantic fur coats.

Wintour told the Metro that the best thing about British fashion is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that she appreciates the designers’ abilities to laugh at themselves. “They always have a sense of humour and that’s something we could afford to have a little bit more of here in the States,” she said.

Something tells me that if Oscar de la Renta or Jason Wu sent their models down the runway wearing dog ears la Topshop or a sweater depicting vulgar hand gestures la House of Holland, Anna wouldn’t be amused.

While we’re on the topic, how do you think she’d react if she saw these brilliant illustrations by Lisa Hanawalt for the Hairpin, entitled Rumors I’ve Heard About Anna Wintour? Or how about the whole Che Anna campaign we created with Christopher Lee Sauv last year? Because I’m fairly confident she’ll change her tune once the joke is on her.

