Doc Martens: The Iconic Brand Celebrates 50 Years Of Rebel Style

Doc Martens boots have always held a special place in our hearts– those steady, familiar, rubber soles are the perfect companions to just about everything in our closets. The lace-ups have seen us through many style incarnations, good and bad.

Today marks the historic label’s 50th Anniversary. To celebrate, Doc Martens has commissioned 10 bands to cover a few of their favorite songs, each with their own commemorative video (available for free download on the company’s website).

The boots, or 1460s, were designed as an orthopedic shoe for German medic Klaus Maerten after he took a fall on the ski slopes. The brand quickly found a loyal following among the British working class who sought out the tough soles at affordable prices. Through the years, various sub-cultures of workmen, non-conformists, and fashionistas alike have propelled the boots to iconic status.

To commemorate the inaugural pair of lace-up eight-eye 1460s, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite fashionable moments inspired by our love for Docs.

Bridget Fonda and Matt Dillon:



In matching his-and-her classic black lace-ups, Bridget Fonda and Matt Dillon perfectly capture grunge era Seattle in Cameron Crowe’s iconic 90s film Singles. Somewhere in the world there is a perfectly brewed cup of coffee being poured.

Chloe Sevigny:



Chloe Sevigny and Doc Martens go together like…well, Chloe Sevigny and Opening Ceremony– which makes sense as OC is currently selling an exclusive line of the shoes. We happen to love Chloe’s red high-heeled Darcie boots.

Marc Jacobs:



Per usual, designer Marc Jacobs is doing things his way. We can’t help but wonder if these perfectly worn classics are left over from his days of starting the grunge revolution at Perry Ellis.

Drew Barrymore:



Drew Barrymore was fascinating to watch in the years leading up to her Charlie’sAngels success. Between flashing David Letterman on television, making out on the red carpet with Courtney Love, and a quickie marriage to bar owner Jeremy Thomas– it’s amazing that Drew had any time to prep for her eventual role as mega-producer. However, these days, Drew looks grounded and determined in her Docs and reminds us that she’s an alt-girl at heart.

Daisy Lowe:

Long before he married Gwen Stefani, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale made a name for himself in the late 90s with his moody song Glycerin. It appears that his daughter, model Daisy Lowe, is poised to carry his alternative legacy into the future.

Agyness Deyn:



Always a standout, Agyness Deyn wears clothes like nobody else– including these classic 1460s in Cherry Red Smooth. Agyness’ British, sometimes punky aesthetic conjures memories of Camden Market circa the early 1990s.

Sienna Miller:



While Sienna Miller is never hesitant to debut a retro look, these patent leather pink 1460s give the standard style a modern twist.

Erin Wasson:



Once again, Erin Wasson seems to have the last word when it comes to nailing the edgy, modern-grunge look. The model/designer/stylist/Alexander Wang muse is often caught sporting her favorite black boots behind the camera as well.

