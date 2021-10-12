These TikTok-Approved Boots Look Just Like Doc Martens—& They’re On Sale For $32 Today

Doc Martens combat boots belong in the footwear hall of fame. It’s hard to find a shortcoming with these shoes, and you can’t deny that they’re iconic, timeless, and trendy. You’ll find them on feet around the globe, even on A-listers. Countless celebs sport them on the daily. We’re talking Olivia Rodrigo, Emma Chamberlain, Megan Fox, and many more.

As you can tell, Doc Martens are a huge deal in past and present fashion, so it comes to no surprise that they’re on the pricier side. A pair of signature leather ones can cost you upwards of $140. That’s why we’re forever grateful to the Target sleuths of TikTok who discovered these Doc Martens dupes.

One such lifesaver is @emiiilyw. She posted a short but sweet video of her unboxing the dupes, which she says she found on the Target app. Universal Thread shoe box and captions aside, you probably would have thought she was revealing a pair of OG Doc Martens—they look that similar.

And could we please get a drumroll for their price tag? You can usually snag a pair for only $40, but they’re actually on sale for 20% off for today only. Doc Martens alternatives that are only $32? TYSM, Target.

Now, you might be questioning whether these boots match up to their more expensive counterparts. The answer is an astounding yes, according to Target reviewers. As if the 4.9-star rating isn’t enough, there are tons of shoppers who say the boots are unbelievably comfortable yet sturdy. And that’s probably thanks to their memory foam insoles, which vary from Doc Martens’ insoles.

“I have been wanting some Doc Martens forever, but didn’t want to break my bank!” one reviewer wrote. “These are super cute and comfy!”

“I love the chunky platform and the side zip makes it really easy to take on and off,” wrote another shopper. “The toe box is wide and comfy and I ended up sizing down a half size since I do think they run a little big. They look and feel high quality especially for the price! Love these.”

There are so many others on Target and TikTok who agree with these sentiments. But you shouldn’t take another moment to make your decision, because the 20% discount only lasts until the end of today. There are still plenty of sizes available in both black and burgundy, so head over to Target and get a pair of your new favorite combat boots.