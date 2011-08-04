Do You Want to Take Janky Outlet Shopping Online with eBay?

WWD is reporting that that giant of e-commerce, eBay, is launching “eBay Fashion Outlet, the first virtual ‘outlet shopping mall’ in the U.S.” on September 19. I think that’s a bold statement, all of that first ever stuff, because I think some others have already started that game [Gilt Groupe, Bluefly, The Outnet, J.Crew’s online outlet, to name a few] but let’s find out more about it before getting all judgey, shall we?

Apparently, eBay already has outlet sites doing rather well in Germany and the UK [thanks, eBay]. The launch of eBay Fashion Outlet will include brands including Neiman Marcus Last Call, William Rast, Spanx, Fila, Timberland, Brooks Brothers, Bluefly and Custo Barcelona, with a large emphasis on denim, according to the fashion trade. The site will sell clothing and accessories for women at 20-60% off retail prices. It will even be set up with virtual “store fronts” to keep that janky outlet shopping experience-feeling alive.

As for brands like Neiman Marcus Last Call, who already have their own sites online, the collaboration with eBay might offer a new bolster to their revenue dollars. “eBay offers us more innovation, more marketing and a different, bigger customer base,” Ann Paolini, senior vice president and managing director of Neiman Marcus Last Call told WWD.

You’ll be able to get to the outlet center through eBay’s homepage, but I have to admit I couldn’t ever even really find that Derek Lam collection. I’m all about searching vintage Chanel jackets, Alexander Wang and Celine bags, but I don’t know if I think of eBay for anything actually new. Will you use this?

Photo: WWD