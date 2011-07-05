Do You Think Anja Rubik is The World’s Top Model?

The Fashion Spot unveiled its annual ranking for the world’s top models, based upon criteria including Twitter followers (so 2011!), magazine covers, advertisements and runways walked. Although, different girls “won” different categories, the number one most influential model honor goes to Polish stunner Anja Rubik.

In twelve months, Anja racked up 59 magazine covers, walked 43 runways and appeared on 59 covers. The real cincher for her though, was her loyal, kind of uncanny nearly 55K Twitter followers. The 26 year old also had 2.67 million internet searches for her name.

Anja beat out, in order, Freja Beha Erichsen, Lara Stone, Abbey Lee Kershaw and Constance Jablonski. Check out her Josh Olins shot punk meets hip hop editorial in Vogue Nippon June to see if you’re feeling the world’s top model.

[The Fashion Spot]