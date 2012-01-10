Do You Like Katniss and Peeta’s ‘Hunger Game’ Uniforms?

We expected something a bit more sleek and sci-fi for Katniss after devouring the Hunger Games books, but this new movie still of her and Peeta in their game uniforms makes us think of some designer Olympic gear courtesy of Nike…um, circa 1992.

Hey, that’s not to say we’re hating on it — after all, if it withstands fire, giant bugs, mutant monsters and some serious one-on-one cave time we’re all for it. (Sometimes substance has to come before style, right?)

