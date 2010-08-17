Do You Like Jennifer Aniston’s Lanvin Alteration For The L.A. Premiere Of ‘The Switch’?

Left to right: Lanvin Spring 2010. Photo: Imaxtree.com | Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

Call it the year of single mom comedies, starting with Jennifer Lopez’s ill-advised The Back-Up Plan and now with the far more promising The Switch starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman.

The premiere of the latter took place in L.A. last night, and although the former Friend in question looked her regular bronzed, toned Cali-girl self, we just have to whine about an interesting tailoring job. As a general rule, we would argue never to approach your Lanvin with a pair of scissors. The image alone makes our hearts hurt. We understand the need, nay the compulsion, to show off those pretty, pretty legs, but one must use restraint on art, Jen!

The black and blush dress suffers from an unfortunate shortening the proportions are all sorts of off and the dress loses the unique drama and draping that it had on the angry runway model. Girl’s just lucky she still has those perfectly streaked locks.