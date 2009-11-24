Do You Have Bad Breath? 3 Instant Cures

Mistletoe season has arrived, so it’s absolutely crucial that your pout is smooch-worthy. Your lips are buffed, glossed, and puckered, but what about your breath? One in four people have bad breath, according to Colgate (and they should know, they make toothpaste). It’s caused by many various factors, from the foods we eat, to the drinks we consume, to our daily hygiene and general health. It happens to the best of us, but there is no reason to not take action. Dirty mouth? Let’s clean it up.

Chew the right thing

Okay, the obvious choice when you are less-than-kissable is to brush your teeth and tongue. (Yes, your tongue! It gets rid of odor-causing bacteria.) Mouthwash and sugar-free gum are another quick fix. Or, if you’re feeling organic, chew a couple fresh mint leaves.

Stay hydrated

Classroom breath, office breath, church breath: whatever you call it, we’ve all experienced that weird, stale breath that comes from not opening your mouth for a while. It’s actually caused by dehydration, so be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Peppermint tea spiked with anise or cinnamon is also recommended.

Gargle with Hydrogen Peroxide (yes, seriously)

We know this sounds awful, but gargling Hydrogen Peroxide diluted with water is an immediate cure for microbial bad breath. Here’s how:

1) Check the label. Make sure the active ingredient in the Hydrogen Peroxide you are using is Hydrogen Peroxide (stabilized) 3%, and that “First aid antiseptic/Oral debriding agent” is listed under “Purpose.” This is the kind most commonly found in the first aid isle of drugstores and supermarkets.

2) Mix Hydrogen Peroxide with an equal amount of water in a cup, then gargle and spit out. Do not swallow. It is recommended that you practice gargling with water first.

Almost every household is guaranteed to have a bottle. If not, every drugstore will, and the plus side to its medicinal taste is that it’s super cheap–less than $2 for a 16 ounce bottle. Make sure to consult your dentist if you have further questions about this method!

These tips will seriously do the trick. When implemented into your daily routine, they may even lessen that morning breath of yours!

[wikihow, mothernature]