Do You Document Your Break-Ups?

Who doesn’t like to indulge in a little light young adult reading? We know we do! Which is why our curiosity was piqued when we heard about Daniel Handler‘s new book (the author also penned the Series of Unfortunate Events series). Entitled Why We Broke Up, the book focuses on Min Green as she looks back on her failed relationship, taking us on a journey through a box of mementos from her time with her ex-boyfriend.

Which got us thinking, is it normal to document your relationship and break-up in this way? Yeah, we hold on to pictures, an old sweatshirt or two and gifts given to us by our significant other, but an entire box of items? And does it help to reminisce through old keepsakes when getting over a relationship? A catharsis of sorts?

In some ways it seems as though the point of this book is to sit and listen while Min wallows in her love-life failures. And if you’ve ever gotten over a tough break-up (and who hasn’t), then you know the best cure is to seek out a friend who won’t let you drown yourself in tequila and Ben & Jerry’s.

Ultimately, it seems to us that the best way to move on is to wait until you’ve gained distance from the relationship before digging through your closet full of baggage and cobwebs. But what do you think? Do you identify more with Min Green’s method of dealing with heartbreak? Let us know in the comments section below!

Want to share your break-up story? Head over to The Why We Broke Up Project to join the conversation.