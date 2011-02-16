Do you DIY?

According to WWD, the impulse to do-it-yourself is growing globally and in Germany in particular. Quarterly magazine Cut–Leute machen Kleider (or People Making Clothes) combines fashion editorials, shopping tips and designer profiles with DIY tips.

The debut issue includes pullout patterns for a scarf, a pleated messenger bag, and a batwing minidress as well as instructions on how to screen-print.

My mom taught me how to sew when I was young and I still make some of my own clothes. Let me say that nothing feels better than responding to a compliment with “Oh, this? I made it.”

As for those of you who cringe at the sight of a thimble, the magazine itself looks pretty cool anyway.