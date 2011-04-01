Do You Dig Blake Lively All Red?

I love a good Marchesa moment. I also love talking in Zoe-isms. However, I am not totally sold on this playful, bold feathered-looking bit on Blake Lively. I appreciate that she went with something more flirty than overtly sexy, but it’s just so short, and the drop waist does nothing for her super hot, curvy bod.

The earrings are pretty, the shoes are sick, I love that she did a beachy hair look against a fancier frock, but overall I don’t like it on her. It’s feeling bird like, maybe. Get back into something a little plunging, please, but I’m not mad at you, Blake.

Photo: Michael Tran, FilmMagic

