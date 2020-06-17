Here’s Where Victor & Benji’s Relationship Stands at the End of ‘Love, Victor’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Love, Victor season 1 on Hulu. Anyone who’s seen the first episode of Love, Victor can agree that it isn’t hard to ship Victor and Benji. So for those of us who haven’t finished the show, we have to know: Do Victor and Benji get together in Love, Victor on Hulu? Spoilers are ahead, because you know that their relationship isn’t without drama.

Love, Victor, which premiered on Hulu on Wednesday, June 17, is a spinoff of the 2018 movie, Love, Simon, which is based on the 2015 book, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. Like Love, Simon, Love, Victor follows a a closeted high school student—Victor Salazar—who’s struggling to come to terms with his sexuality. However, unlike the movie the show is based on, Victor doesn’t have the support system of his conservative family, who disapprove of his gay friends kissing at a party at his house.

From the first episode, it’s clear that Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School, has a crush on Benji, a handsome student who’s the only gay student in his class. Victor and Benji become close friends after Victor is hired as a barista at the coffee shop that Benji works at. When Victor learns that Benji has a boyfriend, Derek, he becomes heartbroken and starts to date his female friend, Mia, in an effort to convince himself that he may also be into women.

Mia and Victor’s relationship becomes rocky when Mia realizes that Victor still hasn’t had sex with her. He tells her that he isn’t ready yet, and Mia agrees to wait. Meanwhile, Benji and Victor’s friendship becomes more romantic when they travel to a nearby town to repair a machine at their coffeeshop. Victor was supposed to come home at the end of the day to meet Mia’s dad at a party, but he lies to her and Benji and tells them that the machine wouldn’t be fixed until the next day, so he and Benji had to stay at a hotel. In bed that night, Victor tries to kiss Benji, but Benji pulls away, telling Victor that he has a boyfriend, which creates awkwardness between them. The next day, Benji tells Victor that he can’t be friends with him and is transferring to a different coffee shop in town.

Fast forward to the finale, and there’s a school dance at Creekwood High at everyone is attending. Before the dance, however, Victor’s sister, Pilar, discovers a love note that he wrote for Benji, though the letter is only dedicated to the letter “B,” which leads Pilar think that Victor is cheating on Mia with another girl at school.

At the dance, Benji tells Victor that he forgives him for the kiss, but they still can’t be friends. Victor also tells Derek about the kiss between him and Benji and apologizes. Benji later breaks up with Derek, not because of what happened between him and Victor, but because of other issues. (It’s seen in other episodes that Benji and Derek disagreed on how romantic their relationship should be.) After Benji tells Victor that he broke up with Derek, he confesses his love to him and the two kiss. Mia sees Benji and Victor kissing and breaks up with him. The series ends with Victor coming out to his parents.

So where do Victor and Benji stand at the end of Love, Victor? Well, it’s clear they have feelings together, and their kiss hints that they’ll have a relationship next season. Other than that, who knows what their romance will look like? But more important is Victor’s relationship with himself. Guess we’ll have to wait until season 2 to see how his family reacts to him coming out.