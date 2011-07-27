Do Old Naked Dudes Help Sell Clothes? Marc Jacobs Thinks So

I mean…

You have got to love Marc Jacobs for having a sense of humor in his campaigns. The latest, for Men’s Fall 2011, is on a whole other level and features a not-quite-spring-chicken in various stages of undress inside and outside of a white mansion. The real clincher has to be an image in which balloons are tied… well, you can see for yourself.

Cerith Wyn Evans, 53, was shot by Juergen Teller, and is apparently a sculptor. These photos make those odd Helena Bonham Carter womenswear Fall ad images appear completely normal.

So, this must be what it’s like to be so beloved that you can just do whatever the f you want. Props, Marc, this campaign is certainly not one to be ignored. Who needs Victoria Beckham when Cerith is in the world?