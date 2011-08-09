Do Like Ashley Olsen And Get a Backpack – That Isn’t $39,000

Leave it to Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen to start a trend. In case you hadn’t heard, Ash stepped out a couple of weeks ago with a $39,000crocodilebackpack from The Row’s new handbag collection. And although I don’t think I’ll be jumping on the five-figure purse bandwagon anytime soon, all signs are pointing to backpacks being big for fall.

With all of the back-to-school vibes in the air, a chic little rucksack seems like it will be the perfect accessory to toss all of my junk in, swing over my shoulder and get going! Click above for a round up of the cutest fall backpacks, and Iguarantee that with 40 grand, you could buy like, hundreds of these.