Do Like Ashley Olsen And Get a Backpack – That Isn't $39,000

Do Like Ashley Olsen And Get a Backpack – That Isn’t $39,000

Do Like Ashley Olsen And Get a Backpack – That Isn’t $39,000
Leave it to Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen to start a trend. In case you hadn’t heard, Ash stepped out a couple of weeks ago with a $39,000crocodilebackpack from The Row’s new handbag collection. And although I don’t think I’ll be jumping on the five-figure purse bandwagon anytime soon, all signs are pointing to backpacks being big for fall.

With all of the back-to-school vibes in the air, a chic little rucksack seems like it will be the perfect accessory to toss all of my junk in, swing over my shoulder and get going! Click above for a round up of the cutest fall backpacks, and Iguarantee that with 40 grand, you could buy like, hundreds of these.

Click through for the best fall backpacks that aren't going to bury you in thousands of dollars of debt. 

LeSportsac Ikat Voyager Backpack, $108, at Shopbop

Baggu Shabd Backpack, $58, at Ten Over Six

Deux Lux Nylon Bag, $69, at Urban Outfitters

Alexander Wang Marti Convertible Backpack, $850, at Shopbop

Nude Washed Zip Pocket Rucksack, $56, at Topshop

Multi Check Backpack, $60.34, at ASOS

Cambridge Satchel Company Fluorescent Batchel, $170, at J.Crew

Marc by Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack, $228, at Saks

Floral Trek Bag, $64,99, at Modcloth

Grey Twill and Leather Backpack, $126, at Pixie Market

