This $16-a-Month Expense Is Pretty Much the Ultimate #HomeHack

In yet another study on millennials—what a fascinating demographic we are!—new research reports that less than a third of people ages 18 to 29 who rent their homes have insurance on those homes. And that’s not a small number, considering that 66 percent of people in that age group are home renters, not owners, for reasons you can read about here.

While it’s important to note that this 1,000-person study was conducted by insuranceQuotes—a website that lets you compare different kinds of insurance policies—meaning that there may have been incentive for the company to focus on certain findings, their report seems to align with what I’ve experienced.

In the renters’ city that is New York, I’ve heard plenty of horror stories about people losing property: A middle-of-the-night fire cost one friend thousands of dollars in dry-cleaning bills (she, thankfully, was fine); a flood displaced another acquaintance from their digs for months on end; and three neighbors recently had all of their electronics stolen from their apartment during a party, which they had to pony up to replace themselves.

It took only one of these terrible anecdotes to motivate me to call and get a basic policy on my Brooklyn apartment, which I’ve never had to use yet I know is worth having in the event something does happen to my place. Just hearing about the aftermath of these money-sucking logistical nightmares was enough to get me to act—kind of like how you’re suddenly motivated to cut out sugar for a week after hearing about a 30-year-old who got diabetes, or be super nice to your boyfriend after witnessing someone else’s shitty relationship.

The problem, it seems, is that millennials are undereducated about rental insurance. (Understandable, given that the word insurance has about the same appeal as taxes.) But a lot of people think it’s way pricier than it actually is. “25 percent of those age 18 to 29 mistakenly believe that it costs $1,000 or more per year,” says senior insurance analyst Laura Adams, who oversaw and edited the insuranceQuotes report. In reality, the average cost per year in the U.S. is just $188—less than you might spend on a cute new one-piece.

Other things people seem to be confused about when it comes to renters insurance: what it covers (depends on your plan, but generally all your possessions—so if something is stolen while you’re traveling, you’d be reimbursed); why you need it (because your landlord will not cover any of the disasters that could befall your apartment or the stuff in it); or whether your belongings are valuable enough to insure (Adams says the cost of replacing all your things is likely higher than you think, even if it’s not fancy stuff).

“The bottom line is that having renters insurance is an inexpensive safety net that every renter should have,” says Adams. And as someone who does not generally enjoy spending her hard-earned cash on practical adult things that don’t result in immediate gratification, I’ll second that. If you can afford Netflix, Spotify, and takeout, we’re betting you could scrounge together that $16 per month.

Policies vary based on where you live, but getting a quote from national providers like Allstate, Progressive, Geico, and StateFarm is a good (and easy!) place to start. Once you choose yours, put it on auto-pay, forget about it, and if one day the worst does happen to your home or stuff, you’ll be happy you did.