Do I Look Puffy To You?

Puffer jackets are one of those things I never imagined myself owning. It wasn’t until New York proved itself to be a ferocious beast in the winter months that I began to contemplate the purchase. Last year I missed the boat on a gorgeous version from Theory. In hindsight, I’m glad I went with my instincts and hesitated on swiping my card. I would have worn it for one winter and been over it completely. Thank. God.

I suppose saving all that money last year is the reason why I feel like I can justify even contemplating this Moncler puffer. The price is a bit steep for my winter “sporty coat” budget but after seeing it on Annie Churchill (a StyleCaster IT Girl – as you will see in our short films) yesterday, I need it in my life. It’s the perfect shade of blue for my brown eyes. Stop me if you think there is something better.