Do Harper Beckham’s Chloé Tights Top Skyler’s Missoni?

If there’s one thing I love in the world, it’s a stylish baby. While some scoff and don’t see the point in decking your adorable toddler in designer duds, I completely disagree. Look, if you have the cash, why not splurge? Especially when you’re one of the world’s foremost fashion icons.

When Victoria and David Beckham announced that they were having a girl, I almost burst into tears. While their boys are beyond cute and well-dressed, Posh Spice needed a damn mini-me to fully exert her mommy magic. Beckham, who won the Designer Brand of the Year prize at the British Fashion Awards yesterday, dressesHarper Beckham to perfection. The totwas even spotted wearing a print dress, a bow, and an impossibly chic pair of Chlo tights.

Now, this poses a very important question — at this point, WHO is the chicer baby? Harper, or Rachel Zoe‘s spawn Skyler, who is known for his Missoni beanies and Gucci bomber jackets? Sure, it’s bad form to pit two babies against each other, but it’s all in good fun. Honestly, I can only aspire to be as fashionable, tiny, and wonderful as both of them.