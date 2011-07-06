Do Good for Your Wardrobe and the World

Karmas a bitch, as evidenced by the iced coffee you spilled on your top this morning. Interested in putting forth some positive vibes toward the universe? Just go shopping. No, really. Nicole Miller has expanded her collaboration with nonprofit Indego Africa to include shorts and sarongs… and theyre really cute.

The pieces come in colorful African fabrics, hand selected from markets in Rwanda. Indego Africa partners with 250 women artisans in Rwanda on a fair trade basis to put them in touch with high-end retailers like the Nicole Miller line. Fifteen percent of profits are donated to Indego Africa, which then reinvests all of that into the long-term skills training programs to empower the women into becoming independent entrepreneurs.

Lucky for you, the shorts, sarongs and just-as-cute bracelets and bangles that started the collaboration are available online, all for under $70. Nirvana is just a click away.

Check out the other prints and colors at the Nicole Miller online boutique.

Images courtesy of Nicole Miller.