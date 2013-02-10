All the Looks: DKNY’s Thoroughly Modern Fall 2013 Collection

Model-of-the-moment Cara Delevingne opened DKNY’s Fall 2013 show this afternoon, a move that fully set the tone for the exuberant, modern collection.

Clearly created with cool girls á la Cara in mind, the show’s highlights included slouchy, slightly grungy knits, various incarnations of leopard prints, and fresh suits in bold shocks of red and pink.

A master in tailoring and fit, Karan also showcased sexy-but-chic bodycon dresses that—much like the collection itself—managed to be both achingly hip and elegant.

Check out all the looks from DKNY’s Fall 2013 collection in the slideshow above!