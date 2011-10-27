DKNY Times Redone, Now Available On Tumblr

We all follow, love, and now know the @DKNY PR girl. BetweenAliza Licht’s inside scoop on the behind-the-scenes activities of Donna Karan’s iconic brand and the DKNY Times, the brand has perfected the art of keeping New Yorkers “in the know.”

Well, the DKNY Times has had a little work done (we all need a little pick-me-up time and again), making it even easier and more enjoyable to get the scoop on all things fashion and metropolis related. But that’s not allthe DKNY Times daily blog, Notes On A City, has entered the magical world of Tumblr.

Now, staying plugged in with one of your favorite fashion brands has never been so easy!

Tumblr, the best thing to happen to procrastination since the invention of StumbleUpon, has become a huge tool for the fashion industry, so it makes only sense that DKNY, which has become something of a lifestyle brand, is using the blogging tool as a method of staying close to their loyal customers.

What do you think of DKNY’s new Tumblr? Are you going to be clicking the “follow” button anytime soon?

Image courtesy of Notes On A City