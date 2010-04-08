DKNY Takes on the Yankees

It seems very fitting that DKNY a brand that celebrates the energy and vibrancy of New York City will be the first fashion brand to have a permanent presence in Yankee Stadium via a prominent outfield billboard. The billboard was negotiated as part of a multi-faceted, long-term sponsorship agreement that the contemporary brand has just inked with the 2009 World Champion New York Yankees.

In a press release, Mark Weber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Donna Karan International remarked that Donna Karan created DKNY to capture the spirit of New York and the people who live here, including the most successful baseball team in history, the Yankees. He added that they see this deal as giving DKNY a direct way to reach the consumer, providing enormous visibility among a loyal, passionate audience – the millions of fans who visit Yankee Stadium each year, and the many millions more who watch Yankees games on television. “

The permanent outfield bullpen DKNY sign will be located in right centerfield, and will feature the skyline of the city. The public will be able to see the fruits of the new DKNY partnership in action beginning on Tuesday, April 13, 2010 with the Yankees first home game of the 2010 season.

So many partnerships these days seem to come completely out of left field (Jason Alexander and Jenny Craig, anyone?), its refreshing to see a synergetic teaming. Sure Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger have a reign on Americana and Lily Pulitzer has got the Upper East Side set covered, but theres no major fashion brand that is more closely associated with NYC than DKNY, and with the hype around the Yankees at such a high, there couldnt be a better time for this pairing.

