Want: DKNY Suede Wedge Ankle Boots

Confession: with all the overwhelmingly awesome options for fall footwear out there, sometimes we just want to stick to the basics. That’s why we’re focusing on purchasing a few solid pairs of shoes that can take us from the office to the dance floor with just the slightest of tweaks.

Considering that sometimes we can’t make up our minds if we should be wearing black or brown shoes with our outfits, these DKNY suede wedges are a serious solution. With their nude color, these are a perfect option to throw on with jeans and a blouse or even a little dress with a denim jacket depending on where your day takes you. We’re ordering ours now – you should too!

DKNY Suede Ankle Boots, $275, at Net-A-Porter