DKNY’S Super-Sporty Spring Collection: All The Looks

Last season, Donna Karan pulled out all the modern stops for her Fall 2013 DKNY collection: slouchy grungy knits, beanies, various incarnations of leopard print, and fresh suits in bold shocks of red and pink. For Spring 2014, Karan still managed to create for the modern girl, albeit a much, much sportier one.

It should be noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of DKNY, and Karan certainly paid homage to the brand’s roots—1980s New York. Set to the sounds of Aerosmith and Run DMC and the Beastie Boys, the collection was set against a graffiti backdrop.

Standout pieces included slouchy overalls, floaty sheer pastel dresses, denim adorned with colorful vintage-looking patches, and plenty of sportif-themed items, such as visors, swingy neoprene skirts, and lots of parkas. Closing the show was a stunning bright red gown that featured a slinky bias cut modeled by Karlie Kloss, the closest thing we have to a classic 1980s and ’90s glamazonian supermodel, which played nicely with the theme.

