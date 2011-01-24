DKNY Spring 2011 Runway Show Streams On BigLive.com Tonight

Thanks to BigLive.com, social networking just got a little bit more social. The site allows users to stream and watch live videos with their entire social network of friends. And lets face it for most of us, our online friends have become just as important as our “real life” friends. Sad, but true.

Tune in tonight at 10 PM to watch the DKNY Fashioncast, the first fashion show webcast ever to be held on BigLive.com. You will be able to watch the Spring 2011 runway show while socializing with fellow viewers and DKNY PR Girl in a live chat room. As if that weren’t enough, DKNY PR Girl will also reveal a VIP code for viewers to receive an exclusive discount off their first Spring purchase.