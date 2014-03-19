DKNY PR Girl Aliza Licht’s Top 5 Entertaining Tips

Aliza Licht, Senior Vice President of Global Communications for Donna Karan (and also the voice behind @DKNYPRGirl), juggles everything from putting on fashion shows to dressing celebrities for the red carpet, so it should be no surprise that she is also an expert when it comes to entertaining.

The style star opened up her home during a brunch party to Elle Decor, sharing some of her top tips for entertaining along the way. Here, some of our favorite takeaways.

1. Mix and match to create a fun table setting.

Licht’s strategy for creating a fun table setting? “Mix textures and prints together,” she says. “White subway tile-printed plates surprisingly work well with the python placemats,” she says.

2. Same goes for creating the perfect menu.

“It’s always sweet and salty at the same time,” Licht says.

3. For flowers, go short.

“I like very short and tight bouquets,” she says. “From a conversation perspective, if it’s big, you can’t talk to people across from you. My husband came in one time with long-stemmed roses and I was like, ‘thanks so much.’ I then immediately cut off all the stems.”

4. Create areas of food to encourage mingling.

“I like the idea of having little areas all over the place—nuts and wasabi peas over here, vegetable platter over there. I want to encourage people to be in different places and to spread out.”

5. You don’t have to do all the work, consider takeout.

“I don’t cook! I know where to go and how to prep it. I never serve anything in the container it came in.”

