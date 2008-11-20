DKNY + Levi’s

In 1989 DKNY started with a pair of jeans. Twenty years later, DKNY celebrates a milestone with a uniquely American denim collaboration with Levi’s. There are three styles to choose from: The skinny, a wide leg and my obvious favorite, the boyfriend. The jeans will be available nation wide in January at retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Lord & Taylor and Macy’s.

As a true 501 fan, I was elated to see these jeans come down the DKNY Spring 09 runway. Bonus points if you can list the last major Levi’s collaborations…