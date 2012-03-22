DKNY Girl Is A Twitter Champ: We Break Down Her Top 14 Tweets

Anything worth doing is worth overdoing. We’re not sure who said that, but we’re positive that it applies to the social media protocol of one of our favorite Tweeters, DKNY PR Girl. It was announced that this Twitter fiend posted three times more than Kate Spade and Betsey Johnson. Okay, so that within itself is pretty impressive, but what’s even more astonishing is that just this one lady (who’s job isn’t a social media manager, mind you) posted 1,105 times in February.

Granted, it was fashion week, and the Oscars and the Super Bowl, so she definitely had material to work with, but still. We adore her humorous approach to stressful days in an even more highly pressured industry. We’re super into the fact that she shows the humane side of the fashion world – it’s not just super skinny models and editors swooping around in couture all day — it’s real work with real repercussions.

With that in mind, we decided to give you the Cliff Notes on DKNY PR Girl and share our top Tweets from the PR maven herself. Click through the slideshow above to see just what she has to say.

Did we miss one or do you have a favorite fashion insider Twitter fanatic? Tell us in the comment section below!