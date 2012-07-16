Exclusive: Lauren Bush Lauren on DKNY’s New FEED Collaboration

Having lived and worked in New York City for some time now, I have long appreciated and admired DKNY’s city-inspired aesthetic. So when the opportunity arose to partner, I thought it would be a terrific way to give city dwellers a fashionable and highly-useful take on FEED. The result: The DKNY x FEED City Survival Collection.

As you’ll see in our fantastic video with StyleCaster, we brought together elements from both brands for the collaboration and designed products that are utilitarian yet chic. Best of all, consumers can feel stylish as well as empowered by their charitable choice. The tote provides 100 children with emergency food; the boots provide 25 children with emergency food; and the diaper bag provides one mother and one child with micronutrients for an entire year. The co-branded collection can be bought at feedprojects.com, dkny.com, and various participating retailers.

We at FEED are so proud to be a social business that is working towards making conscious consumerism the norm and are thrilled that DKNY has joined us in our mission. This partnership is truly a philanthropic fashionista’s dream!

For more information on our relationship with DKNY visit: cmp.ly/3