It Was New York Pride At DKNY Fall 2014: All The Looks

DKNY’s Fall 2014 collection is certainly any New Yorkers dream—sporty, comfortable, cool and lots and lots of black. Thirteen of the looks even included the models being topped off with a New York Yankees cap. And the best part: Karan cast a mix of models and real New Yorkers, including DJs and It girls Hannah Bronfman and Chelsea Leyland, rapper Angel Haze, and androgynous model Andrej Pejic.

Likewise, even the models seemed to have their own identity rather than the exact same hair and makeup. Some sported tattoos, others sleek hair and faces—perfect to show how unique and full of individuals NYC really is.

Click through to check out the entire collection!