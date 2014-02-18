Is Donna Karan Stepping Down From DKNY?

Following the DKNY runway show on February 9 and a very emotional post-show bow, rumors have been swirling that Donna Karan, 65, is planning to step down from her role as creative director of DKNY, according to Page Six.

Karan dedicated her latest DKNY collection to New York–its motion and its architecture, as well as the people and their unique (she mixed real New York personalities with models on the runway, a move many would consider fitting for her final collection.)

This year was a big one for the designer–the DKNY brand (which was bought by fashion conglomerate LVMH in 2001) marked its 25th anniversary, while the designer’s eponymous high-end Donna Karan New York label celebrated its 30th anniversary.

However, a brand spokesperson denied the move to Page Six, issuing this statement: “Donna is the chief designer of the company. Anything else should be considered a rumor.”