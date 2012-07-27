StyleCaster
Share

DKNY’s Capsule Collection With FEED Is Now On Sale

What's hot
StyleCaster

DKNY’s Capsule Collection With FEED Is Now On Sale

Liz Doupnik
by

screen shot 2012 07 27 at 9 17 59 am DKNYs Capsule Collection With FEED Is Now On Sale

If you happened to catch our exclusive video with fashionable philanthropist, Lauren Bush Lauren, you saw the awesomely cute items that DKNY designed for a capsule collection for the charity. (If not, it’s okay, you can check it out here).

Composed of rain boots, diaper bags and totes. The DKNY x Feed Survival Collection can be scooped up at your local DKNY store, Bloomingdale’s or even Net-a-Porter (so, really, what’s your excuse?)

The prices range from $115 for the rain boots and upwards to $220 for the diaper or tote bag. Baby or no baby you can bet we’ll be spotted carrying one of these guys anyway.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share