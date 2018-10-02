StyleCaster
D+K Renewal Is a Game Changer for Anyone Looking for Bohemian Decor

D+K Renewal Is a Game Changer for Anyone Looking for Bohemian Decor

Lindsey Lanquist
by
D+K Renewal Is a Game Changer for Anyone Looking for Bohemian Decor
Photo: Allison Kahler.

I was in college when I first discovered the title of my home decor aesthetic: industrial bohemian—at least, that’s what Pinterest told me. My dream home featured some combination of exposed-brick walls and incredibly cozy printed pillows—the city girl’s equivalent of a hygge-filled existence.

Once I had the title, I assumed the rest of my home decor concerns would, magically, fall into place. Surely, armed with the knowledge of who I was as a decorator, I would have little trouble finding furniture, art and decor that suited both my needs and my home.

False. Bohemian decor—good, versatile, high-quality bohemian decor—is surprisingly rare. And stocking up on necessities (and desires) remained a serious challenge for me until I found D+K Renewal.

D+K Renewal is an online store run by Dawnelle and Kirsten, two women with incredible taste in interiors. The pair collects and creates stunning pillows, blankets, rugs and more—and then sells them online for generally reasonable prices.

Even better: Dawnelle and Kirsten use Instagram as a way to show shoppers how to take the D+K Renewal pieces they’ve purchased and work them into a home.

Combining printed pillows, printed blankets and printed rugs is a serious challenge if you care about your space looking well-balanced (read: not haphazard or messy), but Dawnelle and Kirsten have mastered the art of doing so. I find myself bookmarking post after post—because they’re both so beautiful and so genuinely helpful.

Ahead, you’ll find 23 D+K Renewal pieces that are sure to inject some much-needed bright bohemian energy into any space. The best part: They all pair well together, so consider this your excuse to shop as many pieces as you damn well please.

Frazada Pillow

Stuck at square one decor-wise? Let this pillow establish your color scheme for you. Millennial pink, periwinkle, chartreuse, cerulean and purple is hard to beat.

Frazada pillow, $82 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Vintage Indigo Mudcloth Blanket

Because no bohemian space is complete without a mudcloth blanket.

Vintage indigo mudcloth blanket, $78 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Moroccan Rug

Ugly floors? No problem.

Moroccan rug, $500 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Gray Mudcloth Pillow

Worried about pairing your colorful area rug with patterned pillows? This pewter throw is sure to coordinate, rather than clash.

Gray mudcloth pillow, $46 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Plant Bolga Basket

Perfect for holding fruit, organizing trinkets or generally brightening up a corner of your home.

Plant Bolga basket, $48 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Kantha Quilt

Fall's patchwork trend shouldn't have to be restricted to clothing.

Kantha quilt, $84 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Pink Mudcloth Pillow

If you've ever shopped for bohemian decor before, you know millennial pink pillows are few and far between. Stock up while you can.

Pink mudcloth pillow, $46 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Hayley Mitchell IVY Print

Affordable art that coordinates with your boho decor—need I say more?

Hayley Mitchell IVY print, $30 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Moroccan Rug

Got a hallway that needs a little life?

Moroccan rug, $400 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Indigo Mudcloth Pillow

Tie-dye, the elevated way.

Indigo mudcloth pillow, $46 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Black Mudcloth Blanket

For the bohemian decorator who prefers an achromatic palette.

Black mudcloth blanket, $52 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Vessel Bolga Basket

Great for holding flowers—or simply being put on display.

Vessel Bolga basket, $108 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Mustard Mudcloth Pillow

Yellow is fall's favorite color—your living room wants in on the trend, too.

Mustard mudcloth pillow, $46 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Slip Ceramica Mug

We're suckers for an adorable mug.

Slip Ceramica mug, $35 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Moroccan Floor Pouf

A comfy take on floor seating.

Moroccan floor pouf, $142 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Mustard Mudcloth Blanket

Who said "neutrals" and "eye-catching" were mutually exclusive?

Mustard mudcloth blanket, $52 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Green Cactus Silk Pillow

A more minimalist take on bohemian decor.

Green cactus silk pillow, $54 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Moroccan Floor Pouf

Equal parts cute and comfy.

Moroccan floor pouf, $142 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Gold Seagrass Basket

An adorable gold basket for any and all of your needs.

Gold seagrass basket, $46 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Hayley Mitchell DIDRIKA Print

The perfect complement to your stunning textiles.

Hayley Mitchell DIDRIKA print, $30 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Pink Mudcloth Lumbar Pillow

Your lumbar needs support—might as well offer it in the cutest way possible.

Pink mudcloth lumbar pillow, $42 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Handle Bolga Basket

Orange, lime green and navy is a seriously underrated color scheme.

Handle Bolga basket, $64 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.
Black Mudcloth Pillow

Because you can't go wrong with a printed pillow so sleek.

Black mudcloth pillow, $46 at D+K Renewal

Photo: D+K Renewal.

