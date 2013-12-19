DJ Mia Moretti’s Ultimate Holiday Playlist

Looking for the perfect playlist for the holidays? No one is better to put together the perfect list than DJ and New York City girl-about-town Mia Moretti. The fact that Mariah Carey is included? Well, you’ll know the holidays are off to a good start.

Mia Moretti’s Ultimate Holiday Playlist:

1. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”: It’s the quintessential holiday pop song to remind you why Mariah really is the queen.

2. Surf Sisters’ “Marie Christmas”: Everything in French just sounds better, and it’s even true with Christmas songs.

3. The Twistin’ Kings’ “XMas Twist”: Mom and Dad will event down to this one (literally).

4. Nancy Sinatra & Dean Martin’s “Things”: These are two of my all-time favorite people, and they can put anyone in the holiday spirit.

5. Frank Sinatra’s “White Christmas”: It’s not Christmas without Frank. He’s the best!

6. Bing Crosby’s “Baby It’s Cold Outside”: A classic.

7. Elvis Presley’s “Here Comes Santa Claus”: The sultry voice…why can’t holiday songs be sexy too.

8. Jackson 5’s “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”: The pop-soul twist on this classic is a win-win.

9. DJ Cassidy’s “Calling All Hearts”: The first single of DJ Cassidy’s debut album featuring Jesse J and Robine Thicke is such an upbeat, fun, dance-y tune. It’s a perfect pop song to mix it up at a party.

10. Frank Sinatra’s “Jingle Bells”: I had to save the best for last.

