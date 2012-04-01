First Look: DJ Mia Moretti For Pencey’s Fall/Winter 2012 Lookbook

You really have to hand it to DJ Mia Moretti. This blonde bombshell is not only a killer DJ who frequently performs alongside the equally gorg and talented Caitlin Moe, but she’s also one of the hardest working gals in the game that we know!

From performing at must-go-to events like SXSW in Austin to Paris Fashion Week, Miss Moretti is just about everywhere these days, literally working it out. And yet, she still manages to have time to pose, model and play muse for fashion labels like alice + olivia (run by designer Stacey Bendet, who you might have just recently spotted in our #50MSNY editorial).

Now it looks like another fashion brand has caught on to Mia’s awesomeness — meet New York’s own Pencey. Pencey creates contemporary womenswear duds perfect for any city gal who’s looking to mix chicness with comfort. Thanks to Mia’s undeniable cool points, this DJ looks flawless dressed up in Pencey’s latest Fall/Winter 2012 collection for the brand’s own lookbook.

We’re definitely planning to keep tabs on these photos (and will probably pin them to our Pinterest boards to boot) and use each and every one as style inspiration for our fall 2012 wardrobes. Take a look at the photos for yourself in the slideshow above, and don’t forget to check out some behind-the-scenes footage from the lookbook shoot down below: