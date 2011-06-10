DJ Mia Moretti: Must-Haves for a Weekend in the Hamptons

The life of a girl DJ is tough, what with all those fashion parties to work and summers spent spinning out East at exclusive parties at beachfront homes. Mia Moretti is one of said girl DJs, most likely found behind the turntables, looking as Billy Farrell Agency photographer ready as any chick on the dance floor.

Leaving your city go-tos behind can be hard on any girl, but the beach calls for something a little lighter. Although her ultimate essentials are, “My laptop, headphones and records ’cause I’m probably working,” music can only take a girl so far. Read on for Mia’s summer secrets and see what she’ll be wearing from day to night once she gets out of Montauk Highway traffic to chill on the beach and spin for a Topshop party.

What are your top tips for dressing for the Hamptons?

Anything that goes day to night… Then day again.

In the Hamptons I cant live without my..

Mother Mary

Whats in your beach bag?

iPad, credit card

Insider tip on the Hamptons, any secret spots?

Then they wouldn’t be a secret……

What is on your summer sound track?

Mavis Staples, Ella Fitzgerald, Wynonna Carr, James Brown, Barry White