DJ Kiss on Her Designer Closet, DJ-ing Naomi Campbell’s Birthday Party

DJ Kiss has played some of the fashion and entertainment world’s biggest parties—from a store opening for Louis Vuitton to Naomi Campbell’s 40th birthday party—but the place where she gets her inspiration is actually her closet. The style star, whose real name is JaKissa Taylor-Semple, lives in Brooklyn with her husband, DJ M.O.S., and has a closet that would make any fashion fan’s jaw drop.

Kiss and M.O.S. met at a club in New York’s Meatpacking District, and M.O.S.—already an established DJ—offered to give her lessons in the art of the turntable. The rest, as they say, is history, and now, according to Kiss, the only thing the couple ever fights about is Prince (Kiss’s favorite) versus Michael Jackson (M.O.S.’s top pick). Despite the fact that she’s often jet-setting around the globe and attending some of the hottest parties in the city, this DJ stays true to her generous, southern belle roots: When Orly Shani met Kiss in her Brooklyn apartment, the DJ had snacks on the table waiting for the Unexpected Insider and her entire crew—which, of course, they immediately inhaled.

Kiss has transformed an entire room of the couple’s apartment into a dressing room-meets-closet, which is packed with colorful designer clothes along one side, with a hair and makeup station in the corner. Naturally, the music lover’s closet also doubles as a music room, with turn tables and shelves filled with vinyl lining the opposite end of the room. “This is my sanctuary,” laughs Kiss.

Try the Trend!

In this episode of The Unexpected Insider, DJ Kiss insists that she’s rarely seen leaving the house without a bold statement cuff on her arm, which is in keeping with the trend towards eye-catching arm jewelry we’ve been seeing both on the runways and on the streets over the past few seasons. What’s more, as the fashion on the runways has moved towards more classic, minimalist pieces, jewelry has followed suit: instead of layering loads upon loads of delicate bracelets, style-setters right now are favoring a simpler approach in the form of one bold piece—whether a chunky gold cuff or a bracelet that combines silver and turquoise.

There are a wide array of options to shop right now for spring, from high-end jewelry from Lanvin that looks almost like modern art to twisted, sculptural options from New York label Alexis Bittar.

