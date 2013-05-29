DJ Kiss on the Hermes Piece She Waited a Year on a Waitlist to Buy

This week on The Unexpected Insider, turntable phenom DJ Kiss gave us a glimpse inside her spectacular closet (a.k.a. her “sanctuary”), revealing some of her most prized designer pieces, as well as some killer statement cuffs.

The DJ may have earned her place in the limelight thanks to her knack for creating a party-perfect playlist—Kiss has created the soundtrack for parties thrown by brands like Alexander Wang and Louis Vuitton—but she’s quickly becoming equally well-known for her amazing taste in clothes. Here, she reveals the best piece of advice she ever received, and the one fashion item that she endured a full year on a waitlist at Hermes to buy!

StyleCaster: What was the moment when you knew you’d “made it”?

DJ Kiss: Not sure that I’ve officially “made it” yet as I think there’s always something more to accomplish! But I’m beyond thankful for having been able to do so many awesome things in my career so far.

What’s the best piece of advice you ever received from a mentor or a friend?

When I was a Mass Comm student at LSU and interning at a PR firm in Baton Rouge, the owner, legendary PR consultant Gus Weill, became my first mentor. After interning with the company for a while, he told me that he thought I should move to New York City if I wanted to make it big. That advice stuck with me, and after I graduated, I did just that. It’s turned out to be the best advice I’ve ever gotten!

What’s one item in your closet that you’ll never, ever, toss?

I’ll probably never get rid of my Hermes Collier de Chien belt because it was really hard to get! I was actually on a waiting list at the Hermes boutique for about a year to score one. Also it’s a classic piece that I’ll wear for years!

