DJ Chelsea Leyland Gets Fresh For New York Fashion Week

Being one of the hottest and most in-demand DJs right now on the New York party scene, musical maestro Chelsea Leyland is constantly on the go, spinning at some of the most fabulous fashion gigs and hanging out at the city’s most exclusive after-hours hot spots.

In honor of fashion week, we wanted to find out what the city's newest "It" girl and dowtown darling had in store for the seven-day style binge. From DJing late night industry events to checking out the fashion shows, looks like Chelsea has a full plate this week!

What designers are you excited to see during NYFW?

I was really excited to see Katie Gallagher, Nahm and Pamela Love‘s presentations. I was also really looking forward to seeing the Suno and Peter Som shows.

What are your favorite Fashion Week-appropriate jams?

It really depends what event I am DJing, but this week I am really looking forward to playing “Tear you Apart” by She Wants Revenge, “I’m a Man” by Black Strobe, “This is Not a Love Song” by Public Image and finally, “I Cant Hear You” by The Dead Weather.

What is your favorite New York Fashion Week party hotspot and why?

I would have to say Indochine — it’s timeless and never goes out of fashion. Plus, there’s so much history there between Warhol, Basquait and that whole crew.

During Fashion Week, I can’t leave home without…

I can't leave home without some Tata Harper oil.

Describe your ideal Fashion Week outfit, from head to toe.

Right now my ideal Fashion Week outfit would have to be Charlotte Olympia shoes, Katie Gallagher leggings, black Cushnie et Ochs dress, Lake and Stars undies and Dominic Jones jewelry.

