DJ Brooklyn Dawn Gives Tips on How to DJ a Killer Party

So you’ve got good taste in music, and you’ve made a playlist or two that your friends loved. Think you’re ready to debut your selection skills at the next big party? Before you take it to that level, take these tips from a pro– and you’ll be prepared to DJ a killer event on your own.

1. Know Your Crowd

You may know the entire Zeppelin catalogue by heart, or have secretly rocked out to every Britney Spears track in existence– but is that what your friends or people looking to let loose on a Friday night want to hear in heavy rotation? Doubt it. To know your crowd is to play to the tastes of your audience. So, by the time you mix in one of your guilty pleasures, they’ll be dancing right along with you.

2. Pick a Tone

Song selection sets a mood. Within any genre of music you can find songs that fit the overall tone youve chosen for the evening. For example, no one wants to be grooving all night to a mix of smooth and sexy beats then suddenly hear Juveniles “Back That Ass Up”– Tone Loc’s “Wild Thing” is similar in genre, but may fit the mood a little better.

3. Plan Your Attack

Ideally, there should be a progressive rhythm to your night. If you start out too fast with songs that will have your audience killing it on the dance floor, they’ll be out of breath in an hour. It’s best to ease them revelers into the party with some of your old school favorites, current down-tempo hits, and classics. Once you’ve got them feeling your vibe (and a little sauced up), take them to the dance floor for as long as you see it working. When last call comes around, throw in some of your hidden gems and slow dance favorites to wind down the night.

4. Have Fun

Its the point of a party right? If you look like you’re having a blast selecting songs or letting your playlist ride, everyone will feed off your vibe– and chances are, you won’t have to look too hard to find your next gig.

