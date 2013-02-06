DJ Brendan Fallis On Being Discovered By Cindy Crawford, Working With Theophilus London, and Fashion Week Prep

Brendan Fallis has quickly become the DJ darling of the fashion world. The Canadian import travels the world D.J.-ing for brands like Missoni, Alexander Wang, and Chanel, is the manager and official DJ for Theophilus London, and even finds time to head entrepreneurial ventures like Waiola, a coconut water.

He chatted with us about being discovered by a supermodel, what fashion week looks like for him (he’s D.J.-ing enough parties and runway shows to make your head spin), and his advice for aspiring D.J.s.

The Vivant: How did you become a DJ?

Brendan Fallis: I moved to New York and was looking to make some extra income. I was hanging out a lot at Pop Burger in Midtown at the time and D.J.-ing on Monday nights—it was always empty and there was great free food. One night Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford were there and they told the owner that they loved what I was playing. Then I moved to Thursday nights and it just grew from there. I still have trouble calling myself a D.J. This job allows me to live a great life and focus on other business ventures too.

What does a typical day look like for you during fashion week?

There’s a lot of research, submitting songs, late nights.

When you work on the music for a runway show, what does it involve?

I got to the initial meeting with the designer to get a sense of the vision, the mood of the collection, and from there I just scour through tons of music that fits and try to break it down. Then there are listening sessions to narrow down what is going to fit with the show. As far as how long it takes that depends. Bigger brands require more back and forth and more hand holding, and often change direction at the last minute, which actually just happened. It really just depends.

What are some of the best events that you’ve ever worked on?

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party comes to mind. A Ferrari party at Art Basel. A Chanel party in Australia. And Jill Stuart is always great to work with.

It seems like everybody wants to be a DJ these days. Any advice?

I think its cool that people are really passionate about music. All you have to do to be a great DJ is to have people like the music you play.

What have you learned from working with Theophilus London?

I just have a better appreciation of how a song breaks down. D.J.-ing with him has given me a new appreciation for playing an intimate club versus a stadium of 10,000. It’s a totally different feeling.

Where do you like to go out in New York during your off time?

[Laughs] Last year I was in New York City for nine weeks and this is where I live—I don’t really know what’s cool. The basement at Acne is great and Café Select is perfect for just having drinks.

