DJ AM: A Look Back

Found dead tonight from a suggested drug overdose, Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein‘s tragic passing will no doubt create a void in the music industry, as well as the hearts and lives of his many loved ones. Throughout his career, from his high profile relationship with Nicole Richie, to co-owning the popular club LAX, Goldstein remained a risk-taker in the media, as well as a very talented DJ, who knew how to show people a good time. Following is a rundown of the key points in DJ AM’s career.

2001: DJ AM was originally a member of the pop/rock band Crazytown, which, after one hit, “Butterfly,” disbanded. DJ AM then accepted an offer to DJ exclusively for Las Vegas’ Pure nightclub for one year.

Slowly gaining notoriety, AM began playing for private celebrity parties, for big names such as Leo Dicaprio, Ashton Kutcher, Kate Hudson, and Jennifer Lopez.

2005: AM was also known for his often interesting relationship status. After years of battling a crack-cocaine addiction (as well as undergoing gastric bypass surgery), Goldstein found love with fellow recovered addict Nicole Richie, and they were quickly engaged. However, in late 2005, the two called off their pending nuptials. Soon after, AM dated pop star Mandy Moore, but this relationship eventually disbanded as well.

2008: On September 19, 2008, Goldstein was involved in a horrific plane crash involving Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, and many other passengers. They had been heading from a performance for a college event and the Leerjet they were in crashed upon takeoff. Two crew members were killed, and DJ AM was kept in the hospital for one week in critical condition, having suffered serious burns on his hands and face.

As an entertainer and musician, AM often collaborated with Travis Barker. The two performed last year on New Year’s Eve at the LA club The Wiltern.

2009: At 5:20pm on August 28, 2009, police were called to AM’s Soho apartment, after the DJ’s friend found him facedown on his bed. Prescription bottles and a crack pipe were allegedly found at the scene. In 2007, AM told The New York Times that he had been sober for nine years, and named caffeine as his only vice.

Rest in peace, Adam. Our condolences and kind thoughts are with your family and friends.