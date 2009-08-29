DJ AM Dead From Apparent Drug Overdose

“New York, New York. Big city of dreams, but everything in New York aint always what it seems.”

This Twitter message was the last heard from DJ AM, born Adam Michael Goldstein, written just a few days ago. Tonight friends and fans of AM have been flooding Twitter with messages of shock and disbelief of the sudden loss of such an admired artist and individual.

As TMZ first broke the news, DJ AM was found dead this evening at 5:23pm in his New York City apartment at the age of 36.

It was only last September that AM barely survived a plane crash that left 4 others dead, he and Travis Barker were the only survivors. He was found wearing only sweatpants and close to what is believed to be a crack pipe. Also found in his kitchen and bathroom, were prescription painkillers he had been taking since being severely burned in the crash. AM had always been very public about his past struggles with depression, obesity and drugs. Sadly ironic, AM had been working on a TV show with MTV about drug interventions with teenagers.

DJ AM was most known for his DJ incredible skills that earned him upwards of $25,000 a night to spin, though his personal life was often of interest of many as well. He dated some of Hollywood’s most sought after starlets, including Many Moore, model Jessica Stam, and one time fiancé Nicole Richie.