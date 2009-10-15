DIY Weddings About to get More Help with Martha Stewart Digital Bridal Expo

DIY seems to be the way to go; making every penny count in this economy (for the most part…) might as well be the trend. Even brides-to-be seem to be catching on, and now their lives will be even easier with a little help from lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

In celebration of the 15th Anniversary of Martha Stewart Weddings Magazine, a Destination Weddings and Dreams Honeymoons segment will launch on November 9th. Brides will be able to get tips on budgeting, as well as “beautiful and creative” ideas to plan a destination wedding. Shortly after, a Digital Luxury Wedding Expo on November 14th through February 28th will be available for all who need insider information and tips on wedding planning. Brides will have access to browse the digital booths of lending bridal vendors, interact with Martha Stewart editors and bridal experts, among having many other opportunities.

Getting married or know someone who is? Register at LuxuryWeddingExpo.com to join in on the exciting festivities!

[StyleSight]