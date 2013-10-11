DIY the Tablescape From Ralph Lauren’s L’Ecole des Beaux-Arts Dinner

This week Ralph Lauren celebrated its restoration of Parisian arts school L’Ecole des Beaux-Arts with a fashion show and pretty gosh darn spectacular black tie dinner held at the Paris landmark. Guests included Princess Charlene of Monaco and Catherine Deneuve, but the standout for us, was undoubtedly the killer tablescape from the evening’s dinner. Romantic, glamourous, and totally sexy, we wanted to know how to recreate this look ourselves. The Ralph Lauren Home team broke down how to get the total look. Some key tips to keep in mind: We love that the designer of this table used black candles in the hurricanes, which add the table’s evening feeling. Besides classic red roses and the hurricanes, the other focal point of the table are the gorgeous menus on each plate. In other words, keep it simple, but elegant touches like printed menus, will go a long way when you are entertaining, even if its just an intimate dinner party at home.

1. Ralph Lauren Home Norwood Glassware Champagne Glass, $60, ralphlaurenhome.com.

2. Ralph Lauren Home Classic Hurricane In Brass, $700, ralphlaurenhome.com.

3. Ralph Lauren Home Kings Flatware, $295, ralphlaurenhome.com.

4. Ralph Lauren Home Norwood Glassware Wine Goblet, $65, ralphlaurenhome.com.

5. Ralph Lauren Home Ramsey Charger, $150, ralphlaurenhome.com.

