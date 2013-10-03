DIY T-Shirt to Try: Upgrade Your Old White Tee With A Festive Peplum

We know everyone loves a good DIY—it’s not only a creative way to spend an afternoon; it’s also a big cash saver!—so you’ll be excited to know that Erica Domesek, the phenom behind mega-DIY site, P.S. – I Made This… just released a new book! P.S. – You’re Invited… features everything from how to make your own chandelier (as one so often does) to crafting your own fashion staples.

Now, we know the idea of DIY-ing something might seem intimidating, and Domasek was kind enough to share one of her favorites with us, with starts with something really basic: a plain old t-shirt. Here, Domasek shows us how to DIY a T-shirt into a seriously party-ready peplum top, using just an old tee and some spare organza fabric (that you can pick up at any fabric store if you don’t have any lying around the house). To see how to get the look, check out the tutorial below!

Here’s what you’ll need: A T-shirt, organza fabric, a Swiss Army knife, straight pins, a needle and thread, and scissors!

Step 1: Cut off the bottom third of your T-shirt, then cut the front hem into an arc.

Step 2: Cut an 18 x 64-inch piece of organza fabric and fold it in half. (P.S.- the size will vary according to your shirt.)

Step 3: Gather and pin the organza around bottom hem of your shirt, overlapping 1 inch.

Step 4: Sew the organza onto your shirt using a double-threaded needle.

Step 5: Trim loose threads and any extra material for a clean edge.

That’s it!