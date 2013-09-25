DIY Your Own Charlotte Olympia-Style Storybook Clutch (For Way Less!)

Jilly and Sally are New York-based sisters and style bloggers who share their personal style, beauty tips, and peeks into their lives on their blog, Sorelle in Style. You can find them at @sorelleinstyle on Twitter and Instagram.

Charlotte Olympia’s Fall 2013 collection literally read like a fairytale, whimsically paying homage to some of our favorite childhood stories. Though the price tag may make the prospect of owning the beautiful pieces a fantasy for most, with a little D.I.Y. magic, we created our own version of the “Book of Spells” clutch. Check out our step-by-step guide to make one yourself (and live happily ever after!).

What You’ll Need: Duct tape (in red, white, and gold), glittery alphabet stickers, a book-shaped box, scissors, parchment paper, a pen, and stencils

Step 1: Cover the front and back of the box with red duct tape.

Step 2: Lay out the glittery letters to figure out proper placement, then stick them to the box.

Step 3: Now it’s time to create the duct tape “stickers”. Print and cut out a mirror image of a “LOVE” stencil. When cutting, leave extra room around each letter at first (you will have to trim them down later!). Roll out a sheet of parchment paper, and stick strips of the gold and white duct tape to it.

Step 4: Flip the parchment paper over, and place each stencil letter on top of the white duct tape section first. Trace around and cut out each letter. Peel away the parchment paper backing and stick each white “sticker” onto the box.

Step 5: Now, trim down each stencil letter (to create the gold letter inlay). Repeat the same process in Step 4, using the gold duct tape this time.

Step 6: Finish it off by adding any designs you’d like!

