DIY Tutorial: How To Make This Badass Punk Statement Necklace

Jilly and Sally are New York-based sisters and style bloggers who share their personal style, beauty tips, and peeks into their lives on their blog, Sorelle in Style. You can find them at @sorelleinstyle on Twitter and Instagram.

From the Met Gala to the leather-heavy, spiked and studded fall runways, the fashion scene is currently reveling in the resurgence of all things punk. Luckily, statement-making accessories are the simplest way to amp up the rock factor of any look this season. With a handful of safety pins and a few well-placed spikes, we transformed an old bib necklace into an eye-catching punk statement piece to upgrade any fall look.

What you’ll need: A mesh bib necklace, safety pins, spike beads, and a gold link chain

Step 1: Thread the safety pins through the chain of the necklace. Vary the angle of each safety pin so that it has a more chaotic feel.

Step 2: When you’re happy with the safety pin placement, open each safety pin (one at a time!) and thread the gold link chain onto it. Try to make a zig-zag pattern across the necklace with the gold chain, starting with the lowest safety pin on the left of the necklace.

Step 3: Then, thread a spike bead onto each safety pin. (We alternated between silver and gold beads.)

That’s it! Style it up with a leather jacket and T-shirt for maximum punk-rock appeal.

