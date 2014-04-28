DIY Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Gorgeous Floral Tablescape

Model slash actress slash entertaining expert? Rosie Huntington-Whitely sure seems like the consummate host, particularly after she posted a gorgeous floral tablescape on her Instagram account recently that had us drooling. The best part? It’s surprisingly easy to recreate. Here’s the breakdown of how to do just that.



1. Start with a linen table runner.

Part of the reason Huntington-Whitely’s table looks so clean and elegant is because instead of some over-the-top tablecloth, she just used a simple linen table runner. Great options abound, but we are big fans of Crate & Barrel’s Beckett linen runner (from $49.95; available at Crate & Barrel) to get the look.



2. Decorate with a wide assortment of different vases.

Next, you are going to want to decorate your table with a wide variety of vases in different heights and shapes. Go to a flea market and search for a variety, if you have the time. We also love West Elm’s Waterscape vases (from $15; available at West Elm), which come in a variety of shapes and colors, but also still look great in a grouping. The trick here is quantity—even on a small section of Huntington-Whitely’s table we count at least eight vases.



3. Flower arranging for dummies.

The best part of the flower arrangements on this table is that each vase is just filled with one type of flower, whether it be peonies, roses, or ranunculus. Don’t be afraid to have fun with the color palette. Huntington-Whitely, for instance, combined peach, green, white, pink, and fuchsia flowers on her table to amazing results.

